Arenado on Cards camp, “the way it should be.”

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mens BB 728x90 Generic

JUPITER, Fla–Both the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals welcomed their position players to their spring training sites Monday.

The pitchers and catchers have been getting the lion’s share of attention in Jupiter, Florida and Surprise, Arizona.

Down in Florida one of the new players was third baseman Nolan Arenado.

He came over to St. Louis in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

The five time All-Star is getting used to the red uniform colors and his new teammates.

The Cardinals look to enjoy his .295 batting average and his 35 home runs per season that he’s averaged over his eight year career.

“There hasn’t been any surprises. Obviously, the intensity has been great. The hard work. The coaches have all been locked in. It’s been really cool, the communication has been great. Everything I kind of expected it’s been that. So I’ve been really excited. I really like it so far, it’s the way it should be. It’s been nice. Outside in the tents and stuff like that we’re sitting more than six feet apart. We’re talking and communicating the game. All the coaches are there to push you. And get you better. They’re challenging me with new drills and new things. And I really like that,” said Arenado.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets