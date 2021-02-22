Arenado on Cards camp, “the way it should be.”

JUPITER, Fla–Both the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals welcomed their position players to their spring training sites Monday.

The pitchers and catchers have been getting the lion’s share of attention in Jupiter, Florida and Surprise, Arizona.

Down in Florida one of the new players was third baseman Nolan Arenado.

He came over to St. Louis in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

The five time All-Star is getting used to the red uniform colors and his new teammates.

The Cardinals look to enjoy his .295 batting average and his 35 home runs per season that he’s averaged over his eight year career.

“There hasn’t been any surprises. Obviously, the intensity has been great. The hard work. The coaches have all been locked in. It’s been really cool, the communication has been great. Everything I kind of expected it’s been that. So I’ve been really excited. I really like it so far, it’s the way it should be. It’s been nice. Outside in the tents and stuff like that we’re sitting more than six feet apart. We’re talking and communicating the game. All the coaches are there to push you. And get you better. They’re challenging me with new drills and new things. And I really like that,” said Arenado.