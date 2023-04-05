A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles to postpone their home openers Thursday.

All three teams announced Wednesday the openers will be pushed back a day with the Mets playing host to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies taking on the Cincinnati Reds and the Orioles facing the New York Yankees on Friday.

All three cities had weather forecasts calling for at least a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday, the National Weather Service reported on its website.

“After consultation with Major League Baseball and the uncertain forecast tomorrow between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m., we have elected to move our home opener with the Reds to Friday,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement.

The Mets’ home opener was rescheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start and tickets that were to have been used Thursday will be good for Friday, the team said.

The Orioles rescheduled their opener to 3:05 p.m. Friday, which had been scheduled as an off day before the teams meet again Saturday and Sunday. The team said tickets for the postponed game will be valid Friday.

The Reds-Phillies opener on Friday will have a 3:05 p.m start. The Phillies said tickets and parking for opening day will be valid for Friday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports