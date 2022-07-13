The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenseman Josh Manson to an $18 million, four-year contract.

The team announced the deal Wednesday before Manson could hit free agency.

Acquiring Manson at the trade deadline was one of several moves that helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001. The 2023 second-round draft pick and defense prospect Drew Helleson was a small price to pay for the big defender who provided some toughness for the high-scoring, skilled Avalanche.

Manson, who turns 31 before opening night, dished out several big hits during the Avalanche’s championship run that culminated with beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final. He had eight points in 20 games.

This move comes after Colorado re-signed Valeri Nichushkin to a $49 million, eight-year deal and likely spells the end of Nazem Kadri’s time in Denver. Kadri is expected to cash in as an unrestricted free agent.

SHARKS LISTENING ON BURNS

With San Jose shifting into full rebuilding mode, new general manager Mike Grier has prepared himself to trade longtime defenseman Brent Burns.

“For sure it’d be difficult because he’s a part of how well this team has done and he’s one of the faces of the franchise,” Grier said earlier this week. “But as a former player myself, as you get older, you want to keep that competitive fire burning and what keeps that burning is the chase for the Cup and winning.”

The 37-year-old who was part of San Jose’s run to the final in 2016 has three seasons left on his contract at a cap hit of $8 million.

DEVILS’ NEXT COACH?

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has given coach Lindy Ruff a vote of confidence but may be bringing in his successor behind the bench. The team reportedly is adding former Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette as an assistant on Ruff’s staff.

