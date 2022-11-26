MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime led Canada to its second ever Davis Cup final after winning both his singles and doubles rubbers in a 2-1 fightback over Italy on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime, whose four career titles have all come this year, will look to finish off his season by leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title on Sunday when it faces Australia.

Lorenzo Sonego ground out a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov to put Italy ahead in front of 9,000 spectators in Málaga, Spain.

Auger-Aliassime pulled the Canadians level by seeing off Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4, sending it to doubles.

The sixth-ranked Auger-Aliassime could barely rest before he teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to defeat Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov and Pospisil were all on the Canada team that lost to Spain in the 2019 final.

Canada made the tournament this year as a wild card to replace defending champion Russia, which was suspended because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Italy has not reached the final since 1998. The Italians’ only title came in 1976.

On Friday, Australia rallied to beat Croatia and reach its first final since 2003, when it won its 28th title.

