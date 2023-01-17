NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, giving the NFL nine minority GMs among the league’s 32 franchises.

The Titans interviewed their seventh candidate Tuesday morning in Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd.

The search committee headed by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk picked Carthon, whose first interview was last Friday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the hiring.

Carthon will be the first minority general manager for the original American Football League franchise founded in 1960 in Houston. He also will be the sixth minority among the past eight GMs hired in the NFL, which has held two programs since late May to promote more minority candidates for front office jobs.

The 49ers will host Dallas on Sunday night in the NFC divisional round after earning the No. 2 seed.

Carthon joined the Niners as pro personnel director in 2017 and has been director of player personnel the past two years. Carthon also interviewed last year for GM jobs with Chicago and the Giants.

He was a pro scout with Atlanta between 2008-11. He played three years in the NFL as an undrafted rookie with Indianapolis between 2004-06. He played running back in college at Florida. His father, Maurice, both played in the NFL and coached with seven teams.

Boyd was the seventh different candidate to interview with the Titans since Jan. 12 to replace Jon Robinson who was fired Dec. 6. Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort, the Titans’ director of player personnel who also interviewed for the Tennessee GM job, as the Cardinals’ new general manager Monday.

Others interviewed by Titans include vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who took over personnel when Robinson was fired; Glenn Cook, Cleveland’s assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel; Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona’s vice president of player personnel.

___

AP Pro Football Writers Josh Dubow and Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL