Antonio Brown working on grievance against Raiders to recoup some money lost by release, per report

OAKLAND, Ca. (CBS) – Antonio Brown isn’t done with the Oakland Raiders just yet. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Brown is reportedly working on filing a potential grievance against the team in an attempt to recoup some of the money lost after the team released him earlier this month. Brown lost about $30 million in guaranteed money when the Raiders granted him his release on Sept. 7.

The NFLPA is reportedly “examining various scenarios” to try to recoup some of the money Brown has lost. Brown had initially signed a three-year, $54 million deal with Oakland in March after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to the Raiders in exchange for third and fifth-round picks in this past year’s draft.

The items that are reportedly under consideration are the three team-issued fines, Brown’s unpaid Week 1 salary, his base salaries of $14.625 million and $14.5 million for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and a $1 million signing bonus as part of his three-year deal.

Last week, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Brown would also be filing a grievance with the New England Patriots over $10 million. Brown was set to receive $5 million from the Patriots this past Monday before the team released him last Friday after Brown allegedly sent text messages to a female artist who had recently accused him of making unwanted advances towards her, which was reported in a long-form story by Sports Illustrated.

Fowler added that Brown is also subjected to termination pay, which would be 25 percent of his base salary with the Patriots.

Brown, who has played in just one game this season, is currently not on an NFL roster. He is currently under investigation by the NFL for the sexual assault allegations made against him by his former trainer earlier this month as well as from the female artist that shared her story with Sports Illustrated. There’s a strong chance that Brown would be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list if and when he signs with another team.

Last Sunday, the 31-year-old receiver alluded to a possible retirement via Twitter before walking back those comments on Thursday. A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Brown made NFL history by becoming the first player to catch at least 100 passes in six consecutive seasons, a streak that will undoubtedly come to an end this season.