SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Cashew Chickens were back on the diamond Thursday night at Hammons Field.

The Springfield Cardinals will play as the Cashew’s for the next three games.

Springfield is 8-3 wearing the alternate uniforms.

The Chickens were looking for a second straight win over Corpus Christi.

But the Hooks had the bases loaded with two outs in the first, when C.J. Stubbs ropes a double to right that clears the bases, and it’s 3-0 Corpus Christi.

It’s 3-1 in the bottom of the first, Mike Antico takes this deep to right center way over the wagon gate, a two-run shot, his 14th of the season and it’s 3-3.

Next inning, Cashews down 4-3, Antico again, smacks this double down the right field line, Jose Alvarez and noah med-linger score, springfield takes its first lead 5-4.

And in the third, chandler redmond muscles up again, three homers last night, and tonight, this goes into the bullpen in left, his 28th home run of the season.

He only needs five more to break the cardinals single-season record.

Antico hit a two run single in the bottom of the eighth and Springfield wins a shootout 12-10.