SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals and Amarillo Sod Poodles played another afternoon game at Hammons Field Wednesday.

Springfield trying for its second straight win against the Soddies.

Quirk of the schedule, Springfield has not won a Wednesday game all season long.

But it looked promising early, two outs bottom of the first, and Jordan Walker takes this to straight away center, over the boards and gone, his second of the season, 1-0 Cardinals.

It’s 3-1 in the third, when Malcolm Nunez bounces this up the middle, Pedro Pages scores it’s 4-1 Springfield.

But Amarillo roared back in the sixth, Leandro Cedeno singles into right, Eduardo Diaz scores it’s 4-4.

Then Ti’Quan Forbes lines this to left, past the diving Todd Lott, the ball goes to the wall, Cedeno scores it’s 5-4 Sod Poodles.

It was 6-4 when Jancarlos Cintron caps off that sixth inning with this blast to left, way up on the berm, a solo shot, that makes it 7-4, and the Amarillo Sod Poodles win, Springfield losing another Wednesday game 9-4.