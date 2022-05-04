CHARLOTTE, NC–Who hasn’t jumped in their car and raced to Andy’s for a frozen custard?

Well Andy’s frozen custard has jumped into NASCAR and will be on full display May 22nd at the All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger’s number 16 Chevy Camero will feature the Andy’s frozen custard paint scheme.

And Allmendinger will also race the Andy’s car in an Xfinity race in September.

Allmendinger’s favorite treat at Andy’s is the All-Star Jackhammer and he hopes to enjoy that in victory lane on the 22nd.

“As you can see, you’re not going to miss this race car. It’s going to be bright. We’re going to be racing for a million dollars. So we’re going to go and lay it all out there on the line. There’s no points it’s all about the money and winning the trophy. Hopefully I can go out there and run in front and get alot of TV time,” said Allmendinger.

“We love racing. We’ve been involved in racing for many, many years. My dad raced go karts many moons ago. We’ve always been around it. More so sponsoring dirt track racing cars. Recently we’ve grown up a little bit and we love NASCAR,” said Andy’s CEO Andy Kuntz.