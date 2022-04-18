KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made sure to keep his two franchise cornerstones, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, updated on the Tyreek Hill trade.

“Myself and Brett [Veach] kept it wide open with Patrick,” Reid said. “I also mentioned it to [Kelce], so he had a heads up on it too.”

Despite knowing Hill could be leaving, Mahomes was still surprised.

“Obviously my initial reaction was a little bit of shock. Even though you knew that this was a possibilty,” Mahomes said.

“Just playing with a guy you’ve played with and built a friendship with over the last six years, it was definitely something that you didn’t want him to leave more for the, just being able to hang out in the locker room and do that stuff than the actual on the field stuff.”

Despite the trade, Mahomes still seems to be rooting for his former teammate.

“You’re happy for him. He got a great contract, obviously, he’s back where he has a house in the offseason, around a lot of his family and I wish the best for him.”