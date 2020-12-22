Aminu Mohammed picks Georgetown for his college career

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the last two and a half years there hasn’t been another high school basketball player in the state of Missouri like Aminu Mohammed.

Mohammed arrived in Springfield when his brother Kabir joined Missouri State from junior college.

Originally from Nigeria, both came to the United States through a church group that helps players get college educations through basketball.

Aminu Mohammed helped Greenwood win a state championship in 2019 and has developed into one of the top recruits in the country.

He’s averaging 30 points and ten rebounds a game.

16 programs recruited Mohammed and Monday night the senior made his choice.

“It’s going to be Georgetown. When you look at it and say what about academics. That’s important. That’s just like saying that’s why it’s Georgetown, a great academic situation. Basketball or not, if you have a Georgetown degree you can pretty much go somewhere in the world. So that’s why it’s Georgetown,” said Mohammed.

Mohammed says he didn’t make his decision until Monday morning when he picked Georgetown over Georgia.