Aminu Mohammed leads Greenwood to Gold championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For four of the last five days, holiday high school basketball has been center stage in the Ozarks.

It’s the annual Blue & Gold and Pink & White tournaments.

On the boys side, the Blue and Gold crowned it’s two champions Monday night.

In the Gold division Aminu Mohammed’s Greenwood Blue Jays faced Kickapoo.

And this was a dandy.

In the early going, Kickapoo’s Anton Brookshire with the three and it’s an 11-7 Chiefs lead.

But Greenwood gets back in it with defense, Aminu Mohammed with the steal and the slam dunk, it’s a one point game.

Then Kaden Stuckey with the jumper, and Greenwood was in front 16-11.

End of the first quarter, Greenwood’s Tommy Pinegar with the triple, it’s 19-14 Jays after one.

Aminu Mohammed set a single game record with 49 points and Greenwood wins 65-55.