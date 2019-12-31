Aminu Mohammed leads Greenwood to Gold championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For four of the last five days, holiday high school basketball has been center stage in the Ozarks.
It’s the annual Blue & Gold and Pink & White tournaments.
On the boys side, the Blue and Gold crowned it’s two champions Monday night.
In the Gold division Aminu Mohammed’s Greenwood Blue Jays faced Kickapoo.
And this was a dandy.
In the early going, Kickapoo’s Anton Brookshire with the three and it’s an 11-7 Chiefs lead.
But Greenwood gets back in it with defense, Aminu Mohammed with the steal and the slam dunk, it’s a one point game.
Then Kaden Stuckey with the jumper, and Greenwood was in front 16-11.
End of the first quarter, Greenwood’s Tommy Pinegar with the triple, it’s 19-14 Jays after one.
Aminu Mohammed set a single game record with 49 points and Greenwood wins 65-55.