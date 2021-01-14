Aminu leads Jays in Winter Classic opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Thursday night was suppose to be the tip off of the 37th Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

That’s been canceled for this year because of the pandemic.

But Springfield Public Schools is hosting a one-time Winter Classic at JQH Arena.

Game one featured the Greenwood Blue Jays against Sunrise Christian’s varsity team out of Kansas.

And this was all Jays, Aminu Mohammed with the step back jumper it’s 4-2 early.

Then Greenwood running the floor, Tommy Pinegar nice look to Kaden Stuckey for the layup, 8-4.

Jays to Mohammed, behind the back dribble, then the eurostep on the block for the layup, it’s 14-6.

Greenwood with the midcourt trap, the ball intercepted by Mohammed who skies for the slam dunk.

The Georgetown signee had 32 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and Greenwood wins 65-36.