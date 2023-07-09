SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals wrapped up their season series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Sunday afternoon.

The baby birds were looking to snap a two game losing streak and go into a four day break in the schedule with momentum.

A Springfield victory would also even the season series at six wins for each team.

And the Cardinals opened the scoring in the second, Errol Robinson doubles into the left field corner, Noah Mendlinger scores it’s 1-0.

Later in the second, Jose Alvarez singles to past short into center, Pedro Pages and Robinson both score and it’s 3-0 Springfield.

But the Sod Poodles rally, it’s 3-1, bases loaded for Tim Tawa, and he takes this deep to left, up on the berm, a grand slam, and it’s 5-3 Amarillo in front.

Springfield gets one back in the fourth, Mike Antico singles to right, Arquimedes Gamboa scores it’s 5-4.

But the Sod Poodles score again in the fifth, A.J. Vukovich doubles to right, Camden Duzenack scores it’s 6-4.

And Amarillo wins its third straight over Springfield 9-6.