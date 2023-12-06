SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel was in action Wednesday night at the Ashcroft Center.

The Valor taking on Avila, coach Bert Capel was looking for his 50th career victory.

The Eagles off to a hot start, Jordan Majeed with the three pointer, it’s a 10-2 start.

But the Valor would chip away, first Bryce Hunt getting the board and the bucket.

Then Manrique Alvarado with the 15 footer, it’s a four point deficit.

Then Alvarado with the bounce pass to Jace Coffie for two, it’s 16-14 Avila.

And Evangel pulls away in the second half and wins 90-66.

Alvarado led five players in double figures with 15 points.