Allen leads Bills into Arrowhead Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, NY–The Buffalo Bills march into the AFC Championship game winners of eight straight games including playoff wins against the Colts and the Ravens.

And leading the way for the Bills is 24-year old quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen is to the Bills what Mahomes is to the Chiefs.

He’s a young up and coming quarterback that has led his team to the brink of the Super Bowl.

This is Allen’s third year as the Bills quarterback and has thrown for more than 45-hundred yards and 37 touchdowns.

He’s laser focused on upsetting the Chiefs.

“I’ve played in a few big games. As we go along here every game is bigger then the last one. It’s still the same game of football. We don’t need to reinvent anything on our offense. We just have to go up there and try to execute a game plan. And try to be the best versions of ourselves we can be,” said Allen.