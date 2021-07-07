All smiles as Springfield wins fourth straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Through its first week, July has been kind to the Springfield Cardinals.

The Cardinals beat the Tulsa Drillers 6-4 on Wednesday at Hammons Field for the team’s fourth straight win, continuing the season-high win streak.

The Cardinals (20-36) also improve to 4-2 in the month of July.

Delvin Perez opened the scoring in the third inning with an RBI single to right field to score Luken Baker.

The Drillers (30-25) hit a home run in the fourth and fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead.

The Cardinals responded with five runs in the fifth with Aaron Antonini, Perez, Brendan Donovan and Ivan Herrera contributing RBIs.

Perez finished the game 3-4, three RBIs, and a double. Baker, who won Tuesday’s game with a walk-off home run, had a pair of doubles and scored two runs on a 2-3 night at the plate.

Dalton Roach picked up the win to improve to 4-5 on the season. He gave up six hits and two ER while striking out five batters in six innings.

Springfield will look to continue its win streak when the two play on Thursday night at Hammons Field.