All-Female team revving it up at the Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS–Memorial Day weekend is coming up and that traditionally means the Indianapolis 500.

Joining us now from Indianapolis is Lindsey Eaton, and Lindsey there will be a unique team racing at the brickyard.

Lindsey:

This is the first time a female dominated race team will be part of the Indy 500.

Adding her story to the history of IMS.

A group of women proving there is plenty of room for others in the pits and paddock.

These are just some of the faces of Paretta Autosport.

The team is female-owned, female-driven with a female-forward mission.

“We’re trying to do a lot more and try to provide opportunity and hopefully some inspiration for hopefully kids and for women everywhere to push and work hard to also know that anything might be possible for yourself,” said Beth Paretta, CEO Paretta Autosport.

Beth Paretta is leading the way, forming the team through a technical alliance with Team Penske.

For her team, women make up the majority.

Behind the wheel is driver Simona de Silvestro, making her return to IndyCar for the first time in 6 years.

“I’m really excited to be here because we have the tools to do something great,” said de Silvestro.

And behind the airguns, jacks and fuel hoses, more women with past experience ranging from the military to NASCAR, hoping their work over the wall brings a woman to victory circle for the first time in Indy 500 history.

“We’ve been working very, very hard to be where we are,” said mechanic Andra Buzatu.

With the hope that they’ll be walking pit lane for years to come, seeing more female faces along the way.

Buzatu:”It’s so cool to be working alongside other women who are so driven to do what you love to do.”

Silvestro:”I think it will open up even more opportunities for other girls out there, you know also in different teams for example, if someone is good at what they do, they should also get a shot at it.”

Simone will start 33rd.

Green flag drops Sunday 12:45.

From IMS Lindsey Eaton back to you.