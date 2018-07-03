Alize Preps For Pacers Summer League Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--The first Missouri State Bear to be drafted in the NBA in 31 years hit the practice floor.

Alize Johnson and his new Indiana pacer teammates worked out in preparation for the summer league that will tip off Friday.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania native put on the navy blue and yellow jersey of the Pacers and started playing as an official member of the NBA.

Alize's dream has come true, now he wants do what he does best, keep working.

Alize Johnson and his Pacers will play the Rockets and Spurs in the first two summer games this weekend.

"It's a dream come true. I walk in the lockerroom and see my name tag. It's different. I'm really excited for the opportunity and I'm blessed. I look forward to getting after it with the team and seeing what the future holds. I'm just trying to get to know everybody and get our chemistry going before summer league. Find out names and see how people play. So that we can have a successful tournament. It's really good, we were a playoff team last year. We have high expectations, I'm just looking to get into the mix," said Johnson.





