Alicia “White Lightning” Acero wins boxing world title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Saturday, Oct, 26, the University Plaza Convention Center turned into a boxing arena as boxers faced off in “Always Ready to Rumble VII.”

The event led off with amateur bouts and following those were the professional bouts.

Alicia “White Lightning” Acero competed in the event, winning the Women’s International Boxing Association Featherweight International Title.

She says events like these help boxers show off.

“Events like this are really big to all boxers because we love the big events. It’s a chance for us to show our skills and our talents,” Acero said.”This gives them (boxers) an opportunity to show their family and friends, look what I’m learning, I’m not learning just to clobber somebody.

“No, we’re tough competitive fighters, evenly matched. So, we’re pushing each other’s skill level.”

Darrell “Smitty” Smith, also known as Coach Smitty, is the owner of “Smitty’s Midwest Boxing Gym” and host of the “Always Ready to Rumble VII.”

Smith says these events attract higher level fights to Springfield.

“The WIBA International Title is the same title Holly Holmes and Laila Ali fought for when they were pros,” Smith said. “So, that means we’re going try to continue to strive to bring better professional bouts and better amateur bouts here.”

Also, making guest appearances at the event were “Merciless” Ray Mercer, Michael “Jinx” Spinks and Kenzie Morrison, Tommy Morrison’s son, who is 16-0 as a professional heavyweight.