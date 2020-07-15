Ahearn reunites with Tolliver in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tn. — The Memphis Grizzlies along with 21 other NBA teams are in Orlando getting ready to resume the 2020 campaign.

Among the Grizzlies’ coaching staff is Blake Ahearn.

The former Missouri State player bounced between the G-League and the NBA for five years.

He went into coaching at both the high school and in the G-League.

Ahearn spent the last three seasons as Head Coach of the Austin Spurs of the G-League.

That’s the developmental team for San Antonio.

The Grizzlies say Ahearn will focus on player development and shooting.

Ahearn played for Barry Hinson’s Bears from 2003 to 2007.

“He’s been talking a lot of crap,” Grizzlies Forward Anthony Tolliver said. “I played against him in college for four years both Missouri boys. Our rivalry goes back a long time. But we also played with each other in Austin in the D-league. I’ve known Blake for a long time. He’s a great guy. It’s always fun to have people you’re familiar with around. He’s been great.”