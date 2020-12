SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One seed Willard girls basketball opened its stay at the 9th annual Pink and White Lady Classic Monday with a commanding 73-17 win over Hillcrest.

Brielle Adamson led the way with 16 points with Addy Adamson close behind at 14 points.

The Tigers advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday 4:30 pm at Hillcrest High School against Central.