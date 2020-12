ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 12: Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers during the second inning of game two of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium on October 12, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has won the Roberto Clemente Award. He will be speaking at 2:15 pm about the honor.

It’s the fifth time the pitcher has been nominated for the award and the first time he won.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB club who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions on and off the field.