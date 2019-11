Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass over Florida defensive lineman Kyree Campbell (55) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ATHENS, Ga. – Nearing the end of the second quarter between Georgia and Auburn on Saturday, a student photographer was injured on the sidelines and was taken off the field by a stretcher.

The contact happened with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter when Georgia running back, Brian Herrien, caught a pass near the sideline.

He was pushed out of bounds and collided with the photographer.

Prayers to this female journalist who was hit hard on thay last play. Jordan-Hare Stadium is frozen. She’s knocked out. Paramedics brought the stretcher. 🙏🏼 #UGAvsAUB pic.twitter.com/AedNKiLu3t — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) November 16, 2019

It was later confirmed the photographer had a bruise near her eye and was taken to the hospital.