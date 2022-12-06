SPRINGFIELD, Mo–What do you do with more than 2,000 school kids who are getting antsy for Christmas?

Take them to a basketball game.

That’s what the Drury Lady Panthers have been doing for years, and Tuesday was another Hiland Dairy Kids Day.

More than 2, 500 kids from Southwest Missouri gathered at the O’Reilly Family Event Center to watch the seventh-ranked Drury Lady Panthers play Oklahoma Science & Arts.

The Drovers are out of the NAIA.

And it was all Drury.

Kaylee Damitz-Holt with the inbound pass, then gets it back for the long two, it’s 5-0 Lady Panthers.

Then Terrion Moore with the dribble drive and off the window, Drury was up 7-0.

Damitz holt had a big game, gets it on the pass, around the defender and in, she led the Lady Panthers with 21 points.

Freshman Reese Schaaf had a big game as well, three of her 14 from the top of the arc.

Check out Moore, the inbounds off her opponent’s back and the reverse layup, two of her 18.

And Drury blows out Oklahoma Science & Arts 95-to-60.