4th ranked Nixa rolls past Webb City

WILLARD, Mo–Boys high school basketball, fourth ranked Nixa in Class 6 taking on the tenth ranked team in Class 5 Webb City.

And the Eagles going inside to Jason Jones who kisses it off the window, 59-40 Nixa.

The Eagles going inside again, this time to Colten Berry who kicks it out to Kaleb Wofford with the catch and shoot three, it’s a 20 point Nixa lead.

Webb City’s Mekhi Garrard with the blocked shot, and Nickai Howard with the courth length pass to Cohl Vaden for the basket, but the Cards were down by 19.

Nixa’s Wofford was hot, another three here and Nixa goes onto win 81-60.