4th Battle For Bell set for September 21st

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Battle for Bell will continue this fall.

Missouri State announced Friday that the Bears baseball program will play Drury on Saturday September 21st at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark.

This will be the fourth exhibition game between the two programs in memory of Howard Bell.

The former Missouri State Bear and Glendale high school coach died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2013.

Money raised from the game will go toward ALS research.

Missouri State also announced that the Bears will play Wichita State in an exhibition game on October 5th at Hammons Field.