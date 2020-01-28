49er’s Justin Smith and Chief’s Derrick Johnson talk Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted it’s class of 2020 last night at the University Plaza.

Two of the newest member of the hall of fame have a vested interest in Super Bowl 54.

Mizzou product Justin Smith spent 14 seasons in the NFL, seven of them with the 49ers.

Smith played in the Super Bowl after the 2012 campaign that San Francisco lost to Baltimore.

Derrick Johnson played 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s proud that his former coach and owner are finally in the Super Bowl.

“I want to be actually preparing to help them, but this time I’ll be coaching from the couch,” Johnson said. “I’m very proud of them.”

Johnson also talked to Smith about the big game.

They even made a bet with the loser having to do push-ups.

“We just met up a couple hours ago,” Johnson said. “We had a few bets, some push-ups here and there. He’s got a good team going to the championship, and so do we.”

Smith though is confident his team is going to win.

“I mean, he’s going to have to do them because I don’t see, I mean, the Niners are for real, man. I don’t see anyone beating them,” Smith said. “So, we’ll see how it goes.”