4 Missouri State athletes test positive for Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s no secret that there’s been a spike in Covid-19 positive tests in Springfield in the last few weeks.

And that increase in positives is being reflected in Missouri State athletes.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU says that four athletes have tested positive, three in the last week.

According to Missouri State 232 athletes have been tested since they’ve been allowed to individually return to campus on June first.

These athletes have been doing individual and small group workouts in football, and mens and womens basketball.

The university released those numbers after a Springfield News-Leader records request.