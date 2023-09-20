SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel football team moved up five spots in this week’s NAIA national poll to number 20.

The Valor outscored St. Mary 59-42 last week to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Evangel will host 1-3 Ottawa Saturday night in Nixa.

The Valor running attack was on full display last week in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Sophomore running back Eric Williams rushed for more than 200 yards and scored five touchdowns, four on the ground.

That set a Valor school record, and the Irving, Texas native was the KCAC offensive player of the week.

Williams says he didn’t know about setting an Evangel record.

“As the game was going we were just counting them off. I was out there having fun, doing what I do best. You know out there just running. I’m honored to say we have a balanced running attack. We have a balanced passing game. On top of a great defense,” said Williams.

“He’s a great young man. And has just done a tremendous job. I was thrilled to death to see him go out there and have a great game,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.