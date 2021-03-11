3rd quarter run boosts Ellington over Blue Eye

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Blue Eye’s run at a state championship came to an end in the state semifinals.

Ellington used a furious run to create separation, and then held off Blue Eye to win the class 2 semifinal game 68-58 on Thursday night in Springfield.

The Lady Bulldogs raced out to a 7-0 lead following an Avery Arnold three pointer.

The Lady Whippets would then storm back and take a 9-8 lead with a little over two minutes to play in the opening quarter.

Facing a seven point deficit before the end of the first half, Riley Arnold banked in a three-pointer just before the buzzer sounded making it a 31-27 game at halftime.

It was Riley’s first basket of the game and pushed her over the 1,000-point mark in her career.

The Lady Bulldogs will play in the class 2 third place game on Friday morning at 10 against Scotland County at Hammons Student Center.