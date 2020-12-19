38 Straight for Drury Lady Panthers, beat S&T

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The unbeaten 5-0 Drury Lady Panthers faced Missouri S&T Friday night at the o’Reilly Family Event Center.

The Lady Panthers rode a 37 game winning streak into the contest.

And Drury has won 15 straight games against the Miners.

After the game, the Lady Panthers will be off until January third.

And Paige Robinson had a big night, the hoop here, 2 of her 22, she had a triple double, 11 assists and 11 boards, only the second in school history.

S&T not impressed Laura Rodriguez with the three we’re tied at eight.

Then Robinson with the assist to Emily Parker for the hoop, Lady Panthers back in front.

Then Azia Lynch with the mid-range jumper two of her 22, it’s 14-13 Drury.

The Miners not going away, the fast break to Alex Kerr, S&T in front 19-15.

But Drury put the hammer down, the skip pass to Katie Kirkhart, the triple makes it 25-19.

The Lady Panthers held the Miners to six second quarter points and go to 6-0 with a 97-74 win.