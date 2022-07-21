SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 33rd Price Cutter Charity Championship is underway at Highland Springs Country Club.

156 golfers teed off this Korn Ferry Tour event Thurdsday, all dreaming of winning the $135,000 dollar first place check.

Ozarks first’s Dan Lindblad has your first round report.

Dan, the first round of any golf tournament is all about positioning.

Everyone trying to get off on the right foot and set them up to make the weekend rounds.

For a pair of local golfers sure that was the goal, but achieving a lifelong dream was an even more important task.

The roar at 9 the loudest of the day.

Brock Derrick capped off a front-nine full of green with a birdie, his first red number.

“It was great! It’s always good to can one in front of the crowd. That roar was, I’ve had dreams about that for sure. On that specific hole. So that was pretty special,” said Derrick.

Playing in front of the largest gallery on the course, the Fair Grove native walked alongside Joplin’s Griffen Locke, both making their Korn Ferry Tour debut.

“It’s kind of surreal because what are the chances of us being paired together, it being our first Korn Ferry event, us being close to home, to me it’s still unreal I’m still in shock about the whole thing,” said Locke.

Their rounds ended with numbers that aren’t cut-worthy, but a lot to look forward to on Friday.

“To get to fulfill that childhood dream with my best friend there, that’s like a storybook if you ask me.”

At the top of the leaderboard, 6-under was a popular number. That’s where Tyson Alexander finds himself after 18, along with 5 others from the morning wave.

“I think it’s tough to have your good stuff all four days. There are one or two days where you kind of have to muster up something and hopefully today was my day. We’ll work on some things and try to get better for tomorrow,” said Alexander.

All looking up at Korn Ferry Tour rookie Kevin Yu.

Here Yu birdied 8 to get to 5-under.

He’d finish his round the clubhouse leader at 7-under.

“My mentality for today, or this week, just try to do the best I can out there and even if I miss hit it a little, know it’s still doable and just try to make the next putt,” said Yu.

Those that enjoyed the “comfortable” morning wave today will have a bit of an added challenge tomorrow, teeing off later in the afternoon with that sun glaring down.

At Highland Springs in Springfield, Dan Lindblad, Ozarks First.

Here’s a look at your first round leaderboard.

The afternoon group had no problems with the heat.

David Kocher, Taylor Montgomery and Peter Kuest all fired nine under par 63’s and are tied for the lead.

Taiwan’s Kevin Yu was in the morning group and leads a group of five golfers two strokes back at seven under.