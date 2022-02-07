ST. LOUIS, Mo–St. Louis’ new MLB soccer team won’t play its first game until 2023.

But the team’s Next Pro team, STL City Two will play this spring.

And Monday, STL City Two signed three Missouri State Bears to that roster.

Kyle Heibert, Josh Dolling and Michael Creek all signed with St. Louis City.

This Next Pro team is sort of like a triple a team that develops young talent for the MLS team.

Since that team won’t play for a year, the STL City Two squad represents the new MLS franchise this spring.

All three Bears helped Missouri State win three straight Valley conference championships.

Heibert was the first player ever to win three straight Valley defensive player of the year awards.

Dolling was a three time United Soccer Coaches All-American.

And Creek is a St. Louis native who was the goal keeper on those winning teams.