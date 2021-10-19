3 locals win individual titles at state golf

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Three local golfers at three class levels entered the final round of the state tournament with a lead.
All three tasted gold.
New Covenant’s Savannah Thessing won the class 1 individual state championship, Marshfield’s Marlene Edgeman won the class 2 individual state championship and Reagan Zibilski won the class 3 individual state championship.
Thessing shot an 86-86-172 to win the championship with a five-stroke cushion.
It’s the second straight individual championship for Thessing, who also won last October in the first season in program history.
New Covenant finished second as a team in class 1.
Edgeman won with a four-stroke lead after a 72-79-151 showing at Columbia Country Club.
Zibilski won her second individual title with a 66-73-139 performance at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Zibilski won gold with a 6-stroke difference.
It caps an impressive career that includes runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019 and championships in 2020 and 2021.
Springfield Catholic girls’ golf team won the class 3 state championship, finishing with a final score of +37. It beats second place Webster Groves by 90 strokes.