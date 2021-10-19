3 locals win individual titles at state golf

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Three local golfers at three class levels entered the final round of the state tournament with a lead.

All three tasted gold.

New Covenant’s Savannah Thessing won the class 1 individual state championship, Marshfield’s Marlene Edgeman won the class 2 individual state championship and Reagan Zibilski won the class 3 individual state championship.

Thessing shot an 86-86-172 to win the championship with a five-stroke cushion.

It’s the second straight individual championship for Thessing, who also won last October in the first season in program history.

New Covenant finished second as a team in class 1.

Edgeman won with a four-stroke lead after a 72-79-151 showing at Columbia Country Club.

Zibilski won her second individual title with a 66-73-139 performance at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

Zibilski won gold with a 6-stroke difference.

It caps an impressive career that includes runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019 and championships in 2020 and 2021.

Springfield Catholic girls’ golf team won the class 3 state championship, finishing with a final score of +37. It beats second place Webster Groves by 90 strokes.