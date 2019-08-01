3 Bears earn preseason Valley defensive honors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears are in the house.

In our Bear Nation report, the Missouri State players have reported to campus.

Thursday, they will hit the turf at Plaster Stadium for their first workouts.

The Missouri Valley also completed its pre-season awards Wednesday by taking a look at the defensive side of the football.

And senior linebacker Angelo Garbutt was put on the first team.

Garbutt made 99 total tackles last season, that was good enough for fifth in the Valley football confernce, and 31st overall.

45 of them were solo stops.

The Carrollton, Texas native had ten or more tackles in five straight games during the 2018 season.

In addition to Angelo Garbutt, Missouri State’s McNeece Egbim was put on the second team preseason All-Valley.

Also on the second team is senior defensive lineman Matt McClellan.