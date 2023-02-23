SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The second-ranked team in the NCAA womens D2 poll, Drury was in action Thursday night on their home hardwood.

The 25-1 Lady Panthers were hosting Illinois-Springfield.

The Prairie Stars have won just four games this season.

All Drury in this one, Kaylee Damitz-Holt with the flip back to Terrion Moore, who drains this wide open three, it’s 9-6 Lady Panthers.

Then Allie Clevenger drives the lane on the right side, and gets the floater to go, it’s 13-7.

Later in the first quarter, Moore again, the senior strong to the rack on the left side of the lane, she led Drury with 22 points.

Then nice ball movement around to Alana Findley for the basket, the second-ranked Drury Lady Panthers win their 22nd consecutive game 99-74.