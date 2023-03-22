LAS VEGAS, Nev–For only the second time in the long and stories history of Arkansas basketball, the Razorbacks have made three straight Sweet 16 appearances.

Thursday, Arkansas will battle Connecticut in Las Vegas.

Eric Musselman and his Razorbacks hit the hardwood in Vegas Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the game.

And you can see that game on KOLR 10, the tip off is around 6:15 p.m.

If Arkansas can win, it’ll be the first time in school history that the Razorbacks have made three straight Elite Eights.

That’s something that not even the 1994 national championship team accomplished.

These hogs want to create their own history.

“Last time you know when Arkansas won a championship it was 94. And everybody in Fayetteville is talking about 94 and how they were great. I just want to stop talking about 94 and talk about 23. And see what we can do this year. Everybody loves the 94 team and they were great. But now we’re in the present and we want to create a legacy for ourselves,” said Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh.