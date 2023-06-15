SPRINGFIELD–After three grueling days of stroke play and match play, the eight best junior golfers remaining in Missouri teed off at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course for the final two rounds of the 2023 Junior Match Play Championship.

Four boys and four girls went out just after 8 a.m. to play their semifinal matches, with the winners advancing to the finals, scheduled for 12 p.m. sharp.

In the girls field, Springfield native Page Bowman defeated Kate Ryan 2 & 1 to punch her ticket to the afternoon’s finale. While Ozark native Josey Roberts fell short of making it an all Southwest, MO final in 19 holes to Siena Minor. Minor missed a short putt on the 18th hole to lose the hole, forcing a playoff, but was able to make birdie, while Roberts made par when they replayed 18 to advance to the finals.

In the championship match, Minor topped Bowman 3 & 2 to claim the girls title.

As for the boys, Jonathan Jordan brought his A-game to the course for both matches. Jordan finished off Noah Naugle 3 & 2 in his semifinal competition. Then, outlasted Anson Munzlinger in 20 holes to capture the boys crown.

Both of Munzlinger’s matches needed a playoff to be decided. He narrowly survived a playoff with Max Templeman in their semifinal duel.

The two were tied after 18 holes, but on the first playoff hole, Munzslinger used a great drive on the par 5 to reach the green in two. Then tapped in for birdie after his 15 foot, downhill eagle putt stopped inches from the hole.

Templeman had to try and tie the hole by making birdie from just off the green, but his putt came up a couple feet short, giving Munzlinger the victory.