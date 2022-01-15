2022 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions: Day 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The biggest crowd of the weekend made it the biggest crowd for a single tournament in Tournament of Champions history.

Nearly 11,000 people attended championship night, with 27,977 attending over the three-day event for a new tournament record.

New Madrid beat Springfield Catholic in the seventh-place game 50-39, despite 26 points from Zach Howell.

In the fifth-place game it was Nixa that held off a late Parkview run to win 48-44. Nixa wins two games at the tournament for the first time in school history.

The dunk contest split the two sessions. It was Forsyth’s Ryder Blevins and Catholic’s Evan Mayse who battled through a dunk-off. Blevins won with back-to-back perfect 60s.

Milton, who beat Nixa on a desperation three-pointer to open the tournament, beat Whitney Young to claim the third-place trophy. Ohio State commit Bruce Thornton scored 34 points in the third-place game.

Paul VI, who finished runner-up in 2020, knocked off Sierra Canyon 72-65 for the championship.