2022 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions: Day 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Day 1 featured highlight-level dunks, buzzer beaters and some of the top players in the country.

Day 2 duplicated that performance.

The Day started with Parkview beating New Madrid County on a buzzer-beating three pointer from Xzavia McArthur to win 47-44. It’s Parkview’s first win at the tournament since 2000.

The second game was just as good. Jordyn Turner’s 16 points helped Nixa to a win over Springfield Catholic 56-53. Zach Howell led the Irish with 18 points.

Amari Bailey scored 20 points to lead Sierra Canyon to Saturday’s championship game with an 81-49 win over Whitney Young.

Saturday’s schedule includes:

7th place game – New Madrid County vs Springfield Catholic – 2:30pm

5th place game – Parkview vs Nixa – 4:00pm

3rd place game – Whitney Young vs Paul VI -or- Milton – 7:00pm

Championship game – Sierra Canyon vs Paul VI -or- Milton – 7:00pm