2022 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions: Day 1 recap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been 726 days since Oak Hill beat Paul VI to win the 2020 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions.

The 2022 T of C tipped off on Thursday with a new slate of future superstars going head to head against some of the best in the Ozarks.

Whitney Young opened the day with a 57-32 win over New Madrid County.

Amari Bailey’s 16 helped Sierra Canyon beat Parkview 63-46.

Bruce Thornton’s three pointer at the buzzer lifted Milton to a 50-49 win over Nixa.

Springfield Catholic trailed 47-38 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The tournament continues on Friday with Parkview taking on New Madrid County. That game tips at 4:30.