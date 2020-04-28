2021 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions teams revealed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro’s Tournament of Champions revealed its field for the 2021 competition Tuesday afternoon.

Kickapoo and Greenwood will represent the area for the second straight year.

This will be Greenwood’s second appearance at the T of C, highlighted by the return of Aminu Mohammed.

The rising senior is ranked 10th nationally as a player.

Kickapoo, meanwhile, will make its 19th appearance highlighted by Anton Brookshire.

DeSmet Jesuit High School out of St. Louis will also be representing the state of Missouri.

Three out of state schools will return to the tournament: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV), Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, KS) and Philadelphia Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA).

This will mark Bishop Gorman’s second appearance, featuring two nationally ranked players in Will McClendon (#34, committed to UCLA) and Zaon Collins (#38). Their team is currently ranked 6th nationally by Max Preps.

Sunrise Christian Academy will also be making its second appearance at the Tournament of Champions.

The team from Kansas features three nationally ranked players in Kendal Brown (14), Zach Clemence (31) and Willie Lightfoot (#65).

Philadelphia Roman Catholic is also set for its second appearance behind Justice Williams, currently the 22nd nationally ranked player.

The final two teams are making their first appearance at the T of C: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) and Pace Academy (Atlanta, GA).

IMG is currently ranked 4th in the nation by Max Preps and boasts six nationally ranked players: Branson Huntley-Hatfield (#5), Jarace Walker (#6), Moussa Diabate (#8), Eric Dailey (#19) and Lynn Kidd (#60).

Finally, Pace Academy visits for the first time led by Matthew Cleveland who is currently ranked 29th by 247 sports and 43rd by ESPN in the class 2021.

The tournament is set for January 14th-16th of 2021.