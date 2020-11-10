2021 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time in 37 years the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will not take place.

Springfield Public Schools announced today that the tournament will be canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Known regionally, and nationally, as one of the premier high school basketball tournaments, the T of C had run for 36 consecutive years.

“We are disappointed that it won’t be possible to host the 2021 Tournament of Champions but protecting the health and well-being of our players, staff and fans is our top priority,” Springfield Public Schools athletic director Josh Scott said in a press release. “We’ve all learned this year the importance of being flexible so we are adapting, too.”

In place of the Tournament of Champions, SPS will hold a smaller-scale Springfield R-12 Winter Classic. The new tournament is scheduled to feature local teams that were planning on playing in the T of C, including DeSmet, Greenwood, Hartville, and Kickapoo.

“These teams will definitely be worth watching and are great examples of the athletic talent we have in Missouri,” Scott said. “Greenwood and Hartville played a great game last year in the MSHSAA quarterfinals and Kickapoo and Greenwood met up last year in the Blue and Gold finals.”

The tournament will be January 14-16 at JQH Arena.