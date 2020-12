SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools unveiled the 2020 Lady Classic Pink & White brackets Wednesday featuring one seeds Kickapoo, Willard, Nixa & West Plains.

The tournament will be held at Glendale, Kickapoo, Parkview, Glendale and Hillcrest this year due to COVID restrictions at Drury.

Fan capacity will be capped at 35 percent and crowds will exit after each game.

Here is a full look at the brackets: