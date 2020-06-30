2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time in history, the entire Minor League Baseball season has been cancelled.

MiLB officially pulled the plug on the 2020 campaign for all levels Tuesday, meaning no Springfield Cardinals baseball this Summer.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and for our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a Summer without minor league baseball played,” Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner said in a release.

“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty around the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 of affordable family entertainment.”

Despite the news, Hammons Field will still serve as home for the St. Louis Cardinals “taxi squad” starting July 14th.