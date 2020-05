SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Even though sports are slowly starting to come back there are some events that are still getting canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sertoma Club’s Grin Iron All-Star football game will be canceled.

It was supposed to be June 5th at JFK Stadium in Springfield.

The game pits the best graduated high school seniors from the eastern part of the Ozarks against the teams from the western part.

Proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald Tooth Truck.