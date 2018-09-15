2018 1st & 10 Week Four Part 2
This is the second half of KOLR 10's high school football coverage from Sept. 14th 2018.
This includes coverage of:
Aurora 40, Rogersville 30
Catholic 41, Marshfield 20
Scoreboard
