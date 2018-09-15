Sports

2018 1st & 10 Week Four Part 1

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 11:06 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 11:06 PM CDT

2018 1st & 10 Week Four Part 1

This is the first half of KOLR 10's high school football coverage from Sept. 14th, 2018.

Coverage includes:

West Plains 42, Kickapoo 0 

Nixa 42, Ozark 14

Webb City 22, Branson 20

Bolivar 47, Marshall 7

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected