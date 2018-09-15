2018 1st & 10 Week Four Part 1 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

This is the first half of KOLR 10's high school football coverage from Sept. 14th, 2018.

Coverage includes:

West Plains 42, Kickapoo 0

Nixa 42, Ozark 14

Webb City 22, Branson 20

Bolivar 47, Marshall 7