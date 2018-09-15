2018 1st & 10 Week Four Part 1
This is the first half of KOLR 10's high school football coverage from Sept. 14th, 2018.
Coverage includes:
West Plains 42, Kickapoo 0
Nixa 42, Ozark 14
Webb City 22, Branson 20
Bolivar 47, Marshall 7
