SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - It’s been two decades since sunshine elementary students gathered around an American flag outside of the school to pay their respects to those who were killed on September 11th. I was able to track down two of the students that were there that day. One of them was easy to find. My younger brother kyle spoke to the kolr10 crew that afternoon. I met kyle at sunshine last week to reflect on that day. This was the first time he had seen the video in 20 years.

“At the time, it was more monumental of an experience than I had had at that time …. It was hard to comprehend the magnitude of exactly what was going on. The absolute number of lives that were affected, and the changes that would occur. It would literally set the pace for the 20th century,” he said.